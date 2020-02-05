Natus Vincere, mousesports advance to final in London

Natus Vincere and mousesports advanced to the grand final of the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London on Wednesday.
Natus Vincere posted a 2-0 victory over GODSENT in the semifinals to move on to Thursday’s best-of-five championship match of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.
Natus Vincere dispatched GODSENT after recording a 16-7 win on Overpass and a 16-13 victory on Train.
Like Natus Vincere, mousesports also earned their semifinal spot after sweeping the winner’s matches of their respective groups on Sunday in the eight-team event.
Mousesports posted a 2-1 victory over MAD Lions to advance to the grand final. Mousesports overcame a 16-13 loss on Vertigo to record a 16-4 win in Dust II and 16-12 triumph on Nuke.
The winner will claim $125,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $50,000.
ICE Challenge 2020 prize pool:
3-4. $25,000 — MAD Lions, GODSENT
5-6. $10,000 — OG, Virtus.pro
7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE
—Field Level Media