Natus Vincere, mousesports advance to final in London

Natus Vincere and mousesports advanced to the grand final of the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London on Wednesday.

Natus Vincere posted a 2-0 victory over GODSENT in the semifinals to move on to Thursday’s best-of-five championship match of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Natus Vincere dispatched GODSENT after recording a 16-7 win on Overpass and a 16-13 victory on Train.

Like Natus Vincere, mousesports also earned their semifinal spot after sweeping the winner’s matches of their respective groups on Sunday in the eight-team event.

Mousesports posted a 2-1 victory over MAD Lions to advance to the grand final. Mousesports overcame a 16-13 loss on Vertigo to record a 16-4 win in Dust II and 16-12 triumph on Nuke.

The winner will claim $125,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $50,000.

ICE Challenge 2020 prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 — MAD Lions, GODSENT

5-6. $10,000 — OG, Virtus.pro

7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE

