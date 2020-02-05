Esports
Natus Vincere, mousesports advance to final in London

Natus Vincere and mousesports advanced to the grand final of the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London on Wednesday.

Natus Vincere posted a 2-0 victory over GODSENT in the semifinals to move on to Thursday’s best-of-five championship match of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Natus Vincere dispatched GODSENT after recording a 16-7 win on Overpass and a 16-13 victory on Train.

Like Natus Vincere, mousesports also earned their semifinal spot after sweeping the winner’s matches of their respective groups on Sunday in the eight-team event.

Mousesports posted a 2-1 victory over MAD Lions to advance to the grand final. Mousesports overcame a 16-13 loss on Vertigo to record a 16-4 win in Dust II and 16-12 triumph on Nuke.

The winner will claim $125,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $50,000.

ICE Challenge 2020 prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 — MAD Lions, GODSENT

5-6. $10,000 — OG, Virtus.pro

7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE

