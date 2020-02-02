Natus Vincere, mousesports into ICE Challenge semis

Natus Vincere and mousesports sit only two wins away from the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London after sweeping through their winners’ matches on Sunday.

The wins put the teams through to the semifinals of the eight-team, $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, while four other teams will be left to fight for survival in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

The day began with mousesports taking on Virtus.pro in the Group A winners’ match. Mousesports took Vertigo 16-9 and then won on Train 16-14 to book its spot in the semis. The loss put Virtus.pro in the quarters. In the Group A elimination match (featuring the two losers of Saturday’s opening matches), MAD Lions swept Heroic 16-13 on Mirage and 16-7 on Nuke.

In Group B, Natus Vincere jumped out quickly against OG in the winners’ match and cruised to the sweep with a 16-6 win on Dust II and 16-8 triumph on Mirage. In the elimination match, GODSENT swept ENCE 16-7 on Nuke and 16-4 on Inferno, cementing the playoff field.

After a day off Monday, OG will face MAD Lions in one quarterfinal, followed by Virtus.pro vs. GODSENT in the other. The OG-MAD Lions winner faces mousesports in one semifinal Wednesday, with the Virtus.pro-GODSENT winner facing Natus Vincere in the other.

The Grand Final will be Thursday. All matches are single elimination and are a best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

The winner will claim $125,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $50,000.

ICE Challenge 2020 prize list:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000

5-6. $10,000

7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE

—Field Level Media