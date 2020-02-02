Virtus.pro, mousesports open strong at ICE Challenge

Virtus.pro, mousesports and OG each swept their opening match on Saturday as group play began at the ICE Challenge 2020 in London.

Natus Vincere also won their opening match on the first day of the eight-team, $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, in which the top six teams will reach the single-elimination playoffs.

In Group A, Virtus.pro handled Heroic in the best-of-three format, winning Overpass 16-8 and Vertigo 16-14. Then mousesports swept MAD Lions, taking Mirage 19-15 in overtime and Dust II 16-11.

OG opened Group B play with a sweep of ENCE, surviving overtime for a 19-17 win on Train and taking Overpass 16-7. In the final match of the day, Na’Vi slid by GODSENT 2-1, taking Nuke 16-7, dropping Dust II 16-12 and then rallying to defeat Train 16-13 to win it.

Virtus.pro will face mousesports in the Group A winners’ match on Sunday, with the victor heading straight to Wednesday’s playoff semifinals, while OG will battle Na’Vi in the Group B winners’ match. Later Sunday, Heroic and MAD Lions will play to avoid elimination in Group A, and ENCE and GODSENT will do the same in Group B.

The winners’ match losers and the elimination match winners will face off in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. After the semifinals on Wednesday, the Grand Final will be held Thursday. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

The winner will claim $125,000, with second place taking home $50,000.

—Field Level Media