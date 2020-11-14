Astralis, mousesports win openers at IEM Beijing Europe

Astralis and mousesports won their Group B openers at Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe on Friday.

The two teams will square off in an upper bracket semifinal on Saturday. Heroic and Ninjas in Pyjamas, winners on Thursday, meet in the other semifinal.

The $150,000 European division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Astralis swept ENCE 2-0 on Friday after posting a 16-11 win on Dust II and a 16-4 victory on Inferno. Astralis trailed 9-4 on the first map, then scored 22 of the next 27 points for the first map victory and an insurmountable lead on the second.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the all-Danish winner with 47 kills and a plus-20 kill-to-death differential. Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth added 31 kills and a plus-13 differential. No player from ENCE posted a positive differential.

mousesports had to rally back from a first-map loss to defeat BIG 2-1. BIG won the opener 16-11 on Nuke, and led 11-8 on the second map before mousesports claimed eight of the final 11 rounds to win 16-14 on Dust II. In the finale, mousesports leaped out to an 11-3 lead and won 16-4 on Inferno.

Estonian Robin “ropz” Kool had a team-best 71 kills and Slovakian David “frozen” Cernansky had a team-high differential of plus-25 to go along with 70 kills to lead mousesports. Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz, of Germany, led BIG with a plus-3 differential, and teammate Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch had a team-high 56 kills.

ENCE and BIG fall to a Group B lower bracket semifinal where they meet on Sunday. In the other lower bracket semifinal, North take on G2 Esports.

The playoffs begin with the eight-team quarterfinals on Nov. 19 and 20.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500 -- Team Spirit, MAD Lions

13-16. $1,500 -- OG, Fnatic

