BIG, G2 claim final playoff spots at IEM Beijing Europe

G2 Esports and BIG earned spots in the playoffs with Group B lower-bracket second-round victories Monday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe event.

BIG earned a 2-1 decision over Ninjas in Pyjamas, while G2 Esports claimed a 2-1 win over mousesports.

The wins propel both BIG and G2 in the playoff bracket for the event, which begins on Thursday. G2 face FaZe Clan and Astralis meet Natus Vincere in a pair of quarterfinal matches on Thursday before BIG square off with Complexity and Heroic battle Team Vitality on Friday.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

Ninjas in Pyjamas and mousesports were eliminated from the event, and they finished slotted in the ninth-12th place range.

On Monday, G2 Esports used a 16-12 win on Inferno to establish control. After mouseports responded with a 16-12 win on Dust II, G2 came out strong on the decisive map -- Nuke -- by scoring nine of the first 11 rounds on their way to a 16-9 victory.

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub of France led G2 Esports with a match-high 67 kills and a match-best plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential. Lithuania’s Ariumas “Bymas” Pipiras notched a team-best 60 kills and plus-3 differential for mouz.

BIG needed overtime to get by Ninjas in Pyjamas in their match opener, eventually securing a 19-17 win on Vertigo. BIG trailed 14-6 but scored eight straight rounds to even it up and extend the map. Ninjas in Pyjamas won the second map, Nuke, 16-7, but BIG dominated the clincher with a 16-6 victory on Mirage.

Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische fueled the winner with 66 kills and a plus-16 differential. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner (68 kills) and Tim “naawk” Jonasson (plus-15 K-D differential) led the NiP’s all-Swedish side.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe prize pool:

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500 -- Team Spirit, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

13-16. $1,500 -- OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE

