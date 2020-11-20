Complexity, Team Vitality advance to semifinals at IEM Beijing Europe

Complexity and Team Vitality each advanced into the playoff semifinals on Friday with quarterfinal victories at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe event.

Complexity used a 2-0 sweep over BIG to move on. After an easy 16-6 win on Nuke, Complexity wrapped it up with a 16-14 win on overpass.

Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer was the top player in the match, and led Complexity with 52 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-deaths differential. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes, from Turkey-Macedonia, led BIG with 40 kills and had a minus-1 K-D differential.

Team Vitality had a harder time dispatching Heroic in the other quarterfinal. After a 16-7 win on Overpass, Team Vitality was stung with a 19-15 overtime loss on Nuke. Heroic scored all four rounds in the extra time to win it. Team Vitality advanced after a strong start on Inferno on the third map. Heroic scored the first round, but Team Vitality took the next nine in a row to grab control in a 16-12 victory.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had a huge match for Team Vitality with match-high totals of 75 kills and a plus-30 K-D differential. Denmark’s Casper “cadiaN” Moller led Heroic with 54 kills and a plus-1 differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

Complexity and Team Vitality will square off in one semifinal on Saturday, while G2 Esports and Natus Vincere meet in the other semifinal.

BIG and Heroic were eliminated from the event, finishing in the fifth- to eighth-place slot.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe standings, prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD, $60,000, 400 points

2. TBD, $30,000, 265 points

3-4. TBD, $12,000, 160 points

5-8. FaZe Clan, Astralis, BIG, Heroic, $5,000, 75 points

9-12. Team Spirit, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, $2,500, 45 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE, $1,500, no points

