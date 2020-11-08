FaZe, Complexity advance at IEM Beijing Online: Europe

FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming advanced to the playoff quarterfinals from Group A on Sunday in the Europe division of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online event.

FaZe Clan swept Team Vitality 2-0 and Complexity came from behind for a 2-1 win against Natus Vincere in their upper-bracket Round 2 matches.

Vitality and Na’Vi dropped into the Group A lower bracket.

The $150,000 Europe division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

On Sunday, FaZe Clan won 16-13 on Overpass and 19-15 in overtime on Mirage. Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants led FaZe with 67 kills and a plus-31 kill-death differential. France’s Cedric “RpK” Guipouy paced Vitality with 51 kills and a plus-5 differential.

Na’Vi opened with a 16-10 win on Nuke before Complexity rallied to win by the same score on Overpass to even the match. Complexity fell behind 7-5 on Mirage before pulling out a 16-12 win. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke tallied 62 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for Complexity, while Russia’s Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov had 60 kills and a plus-4 differential for Na’Vi.

Play in the Group A lower bracket starts Tuesday with Team Spirit facing OG and MAD Lions taking on Fnatic. Na’Vi will meet the Spirit-OG winner on Wednesday and Vitality will play the MAD Lions-Fnatic winner.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500

13-16. $1,500

--Field Level Media