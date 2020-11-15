G2 Esports and BIG stay alive at IEM Beijing Europe

G2 Esports and BIG stayed alive with Group B lower bracket wins Sunday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe event.

G2 Esports rallied for a 2-1 win against North, rebounding from a 16-14 loss on Vertigo to win 16-8 on Dust II and 16-12 on Nuke. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac racked up 88 kills and a plus-40 kill-death differential for G2, while Philip “aizy” Aistrup led North with 61 kills and a plus-1 ratio.

BIG swept ENCE in a competitive match, winning 19-17 in overtime on Nuke and 16-14 on Mirage. BIG got 60 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential from Nils “k1to” Gruhne. Aleksi “allu” Jalli led ENCE with 57 kills and a plus-17 ratio.

Action continues on Monday when G2 face mousesports and BIG take on Ninjas in Pyjamas in the lower bracket’s second round. The winners will grab the last two spots in the eight-team playoff field.

The CS:GO tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

North and ENCE were eliminated in 13th-16th place.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool:

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500 -- Team Spirit, MAD Lions

13-16. $1,500 -- OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE

