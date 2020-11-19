G2, Na'Vi move into semifinals at IEM Beijing Europe

G2 Esports and Natus Vincere each swept their way into the playoff semifinals on Thursday with quarterfinals wins at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe event.

G2 squared off against FaZe Clan and went to overtime in the first map before taking a 19-17 decision on Dust II. They followed with a 16-8 victory on Mirage to eliminate FaZe with a 2-0 win.

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub of France led G2 Esports with 51 kills and a match-best plus-18 kills-to-deaths differential. Norway’s Havard “rain” Nygaard notched 40 kills and a net-zero differential for FaZe.

Na’Vi made slightly quicker work of their match vs. Astralis, opening with a 16-9 win on Overpass before wrapping their 2-0 victory with a 16-9 decision on Inferno. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 44 kills and a plus-23 K-D.

Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth led Astralis’ all-Danish squad 30 kills and a minus-3 differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

G2 faces Na’Vi in a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Quarterfinals action continues Friday when BIG square off with Complexity and Heroic battle Team Vitality.

FaZe and Astralis were eliminated from the event, finishing in the fifth- to eighth-place slot.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe standings, prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD, $60,000, 400 points

2. TBD, $30,000, 265 points

3-4. TBD, $12,000, 160 points

5-8. FaZe Clan, Astralis, 2 teams TBD, $5,000, 75 points

9-12. Team Spirit, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, $2,500, 45 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE, $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media