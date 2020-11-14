Heroic, Astralis make playoffs at IEM Beijing Europe

Heroic and Astralis each qualified for the playoffs at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe event on Saturday.

The two teams, playing in Group B, won their upper-bracket Round 2 matches to advance in the $150,000 European division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament

Heroic edged Ninjas in Pyjamas by a 2-1 margin, rallying back after losing the opening map, 16-13 on Mirage. Heroic answered with a 16-6 win on Train followed by a 16-13 victory on Vertigo.

Martin “stavn” Lund led Heroic’s all-Danish squad with 62 kills and a plus-25 kills-to-deaths differential. Johannes “b0RUP” Borup added 56 kills and a plus-4 differential.

In other Round 2 action Saturday, Astralis opened their match vs. mousesports with a 16-5 win on Dust2 before falling 16-14 on Nuke in the second map. They rallied back to win 16-3 on Inferno to secure the series, 2-1.

The all-Danish team was anchored by Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen with 74 kills and a plus-32 differential. Nicolai “device” Reedtz followed up with 60 kills and a plus-18 differential.

The CS:GO tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

NiP and mousesports fall to a Group B lower-bracket semifinal and play again on Monday. NiP awaits the winner of a lower-bracket Round 1 match between ENCE and BIG, while mousesports will take on the winner of North vs. G2 Esports.

The playoffs begin with the eight-team quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool:

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500 -- Team Spirit, MAD Lions

13-16. $1,500 -- OG, Fnatic

--Field Level Media