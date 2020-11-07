Na'Vi, Complexity win openers at IEM Beijing Online: Europe

Natus Vincere and Complexity Gaming each won their upper-bracket Round 1 matches Saturday in Group A of the Europe division of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online event.

Na’Vi pulled off a reverse sweep to beat MAD Lions 2-1 while Complexity moved past Fnatic 2-0. The winners will face off Sunday, and the team that prevails in that match will qualify for the playoffs.

MAD Lions and Fnatic drop into the Group A lower bracket, where they will square off on Tuesday.

The $150,000 Europe division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

On Saturday, MAD started strong with a 16-8 win on Nuke before Na’Vi rallied to win 16-7 on Train and 19-15 on Overpass. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev lead Na’Vi with 77 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. The all-Danish MAD squad was anchored by Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand with 70 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential.

Complexity had an easier time of it versus Fnatic, opening with a 19-16 win on Inferno followed by a 16-8 victory on Mirage. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer paced Complexity with 52 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson paced the all-Swedish Fnatic team with 49 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential.

Group B gets underway Nov. 12 with two matches: Heroic vs. North, G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas. Group B continues Nov. 13 with two more openers: Astralis vs. ENCE and BIG vs. mousesports.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500

13-16. $1,500

--Field Level Media