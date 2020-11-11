Na'Vi earns playoff spot at IEM Beijing Europe

Natus Vincere advanced to the playoffs at Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe, becoming the first of two teams to make it through from the lower bracket of Group A play.

Na’Vi secured their spot with a 2-0 victory over Team Spirit on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 2-1 defeat to Complexity in the second round of the upper bracket on Sunday. Complexity advanced to the playoffs with that victory.

The $150,000 European division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Na’Vi’s spot in the eight-team playoffs was secured Wednesday with a 16-12 victory on Overpass, followed by a 16-13 victory on Nuke. Dennis “electronic” Sharipov led the way for Na’Vi with a plus-21 kill-death differential, followed by Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev at plus-13.

Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev had a plus-5 K-D ratio for Team Spirit, while Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov was at plus-3.

Team Vitality will face MAD Lions in the lower bracket on Thursday for the final playoff spot out of Group A. FaZe Clan already advanced to the playoffs from Group A out of the upper bracket, along with Complexity.

Thursday also will mark the start of Group B play, with Heroic facing North and G2 Esports taking on Ninjas in Pyjamas. Two more opening matchups in Group B play will take place Friday.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500

13-16. $1,500

--Field Level Media