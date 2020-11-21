Na'Vi, Vitality advance to Grand Final at IEM Beijing Europe

Natus Vincere and Team Vitality each notched semifinals victories Saturday to book their spots into the Grand Final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe event.

The two teams will battle on Sunday in a best-of-five title match.

Na’Vi was forced to rally for a 2-1 comeback victory over G2 Esports to earn their finals trip.

G2 won the opening map, pulling away from a close battle early on to take Dust II 16-10. But Na’Vi built quick 5-0 and 9-4 leads on Train, and eventually held on for a 16-12 win to even the match. Na’Vi rode that momentum to a 16-3 rout on Nuke to advance.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led the way for Natus Vincere in the showdown, posting a match-best 65 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-deaths differential. Four of Na’Vi’s five starters recorded positive K-D differentials. G2 was paced by Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac, who earned a team-high 53 kills in defeat.

Team Vitality won 2-0 over Complexity in a match that was closer than the final scores might indicate. The first map on Vertigo went back and forth with several lead changes until Vitality pulled away at 11-11 and won the final five points for a 16-11 win. After Vitality’s early 7-2 lead on Mirage was dwindled down to 8-7, Vitality stormed their way to eight straight points and a convincing 16-7 victory.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut carried the day in a balanced attack for Vitality, with a match-high 45 kills and plus-22 K-D differential. Complexity was led by Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke with his 43 kills, and at plus-7 he was the only team member to finish with a positive K-D differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches were best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

G2 Esports and Complexity were eliminated from the event, finishing in the fifth- to eighth-place slot.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe standings, prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD, $60,000, 400 points

2. TBD, $30,000, 265 points

3-4. TBD, $12,000, 160 points

5-8. G2 Esports, Complexity, FaZe Clan, Astralis, BIG, Heroic, $5,000, 75 points

9-12. Team Spirit, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, $2,500, 45 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE, $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media