Spirit, MAD Lions move on IEM Beijing Europe

Team Spirit and MAD Lions stayed alive Tuesday with Group A lower-bracket victories in the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online event’s European division.

Spirit swept OG 2-0, and MAD Lions edged Fnatic 2-1. Spirit advance to a lower-bracket second-round matchup against Natus Vincere on Wednesday with the winner advancing to the playoffs. The other Group B lower-bracket second-round match, MAD Lions against Team Vitality, will be held Thursday, as MAD Lions will play a first-round match in Flashpoint Season 2 on Wednesday.

The $150,000 European division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

On Tuesday, Spirit handled OG 16-13 on Overpass and 16-11 on Inferno. Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov recorded 47 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential for Spirit. Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa produced 46 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential for OG.

Fnatic held a 10-5 halftime lead on Vertigo before MAD Lions won the final 11 rounds for a 16-10 victory. Fnatic eked out a 16-14 win on Inferno before MAD Lions sealed the series with a 16-9 decision on Mirage. Ismail “refrezh” Ali topped MAD Lions’ all-Danish squad with 72 kills and a plus-29 K-D differential. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin amassed 54 kills and a minus-8 K-D differential for Fnatic’s all-Swedish side.

Group B play starts later this week:

Thursday -- Heroic vs. North, G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Friday -- Astralis vs. ENCE, BIG vs. mousesports

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500

13-16. $1,500

--Field Level Media