Vitality, FaZe win IEM Beijing Online: Europe openers

Team Vitality cruised to a win and FaZe Clan eked out a victory Friday in opening-round action in the Europe division of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online event.

In a pair of Group A matches, Team Vitality swept Team Spirit 2-0 and FaZe Clan edged OG 2-1.

The winners will face off Sunday, and the team that prevails in that match will qualify for the playoffs.

Team Spirit and OG drop into the Group A lower bracket, where they will square off on Tuesday.

The other four Group A teams open play Saturday, with MAD Lions facing Natus Vincere before Complexity oppose Fnatic.

The $150,000 Europe division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

On Friday, Team Vitality topped Team Spirit 16-11 on Inferno but fell behind 10-6 on Nuke. Vitality claimed 10 of the final 13 rounds to seal the match with a 16-13 win.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led Vitality with 53 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Russia’s Boris “magixx” Vorobiev logged 43 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential for Spirit.

FaZe Clan opened with a 16-10 victory on Inferno, but OG drew level with a 22-20 double-overtime win on Dust II. On the decisive third map, Mirage, FaZe jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on for a 16-12 victory.

Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants registered 80 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential for FaZe. Jordan’s Issa “ISSAA” Murad finished with 75 kills for OG, and the United Kingdom’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski wound up with a team-leading plus-12 K-D differential.

Group B gets underway Nov. 12 with two matches: Heroic vs. North, G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas. Group B continues Nov. 13 with two more openers: Astralis vs. ENCE and BIG vs. mousesports.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $12,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. $2,500

13-16. $1,500

