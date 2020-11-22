Vitality rally to beat Na'Vi, win IEM Beijing Europe title

Team Vitality rallied to pull off a reverse sweep versus Natus Vincere on Sunday and captured the title at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe event.

Vitality won 3-2 the Grand Final, earning $60,000, 400 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 IEM XV -- Global Challenge, which is scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

Na’Vi started strong, opening with a 16-5 win on Nuke followed by a 16-12 victory on Dust II. But Vitality answered back to win three straight maps, taking Overpass 16-6, Inferno 16-9 and Mirage 16-8.

Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut lead Vitality with 88 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-deaths differential. Belgium and Morocco’s Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom followed with 45 kills and a plus-14 differential.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev was the top performer for Na’Vi, posting a match-best 118 kills and a plus-48 differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament started with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. All group-stage and playoff matches were best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which was best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe standings, prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. Team Vitality, $60,000, 400 points

2. Natus Vincere, $30,000, 265 points

3-4. G2 Esports, Complexity, $12,000, 160 points

5-8. FaZe Clan, Astralis, BIG, Heroic, $5,000, 75 points

9-12. Team Spirit, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, $2,500, 45 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, North, ENCE, $1,500, no points

