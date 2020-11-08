Chaos Esports Club win opener at IEM Beijing Online: NA

Chaos Esports Club picked up a 2-0 sweep over the New England Whalers in an opening-round match of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

In the Group A battle, Chaos Esports Club rolled to a 16-10 win on Dust II and then clinched it with a a 16-8 victory on Nuke. Nathan “leaf” Orf led Chaos with 52 total kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death differential. Brendan “Bwills” Williams was the only member of the Whalers with a positive K-D differential (plus-3) and tallied 39 kills.

Chaos Esports Club will oppose Team Liquid on Sunday in the Group A winner’s match, and the victor will get a spot in the semifinals. The Whalers face Rugratz in an elimination match on Tuesday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Group B action starts next week with Evil Geniuses opposing Rebirth Esports on Thursday before Triumph matches up with Team One on Friday.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool

1. $35,000

2. $15,000

3-4. $6,000

5-6. $2,500

7-8. $1,500

