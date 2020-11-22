Chaos rally to reach final at IEM Beijing NA

Chaos Esports Club rallied back to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Saturday and earn their spot in the final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

Chaos will meet Triumph in the Sunday final of the $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event.

The tournament began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advanced to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs. All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five.

The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Saturday, Chaos charged out to 16-11 win on Overpass before Evil Geniuses answered with a 16-6 victory on Inferno. Chaos wrapped the series win with a 16-11 decision on Nuke. Evil Geniuses led 10-8 on the final map, but Chaos scored eight of the final nine rounds to claim victory.

Mexico’s Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado was Chaos’ dominant performer, registering 58 kills and a plus-9 kill-death differential. American Tarik “Tarik” Celik topped Evil Geniuses with 63 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, Team One, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, Rebirth, $1,500

