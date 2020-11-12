Chaos rally to reach IEM Beijing NA semis

Chaos Esports Club came from behind for a 2-1 win over Rugratz on Wednesday in the Group A decider match at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event, clinching a spot in the playoff semifinals.

Team Liquid previously wrapped up first place in Group A and a spot in the semifinals, set to begin on Nov. 20.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Wednesday, Chaos led 13-9 on the first map, Overpass, but Rugratz captured the final seven rounds to claim a 16-13 win. Chaos then jumped out to a 9-0 advantage on Train before closing out a 16-8 victory. On the decisive third map, Nuke, Chaos pulled away in the second half for a 16-6 decision.

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach led Chaos with 71 kills, and teammate Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, another U.S. player, produced a team-leading plus-20 kill-death differential. The United States’ Koby “kobruh” Higgs logged 57 kills for Rugratz, and he and U.S. teammate Jeff “RZU” Ngo each recorded plus-2 K-D differentials.

Group B action starts Thursday with Evil Geniuses opposing Rebirth Esports before Triumph matches up with Team One on Friday. In the playoffs, Team Liquid will face the Group B runner-up, and Chaos will square off with the Group A champion.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool

1. $35,000

2. $15,000

3-4. $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, one team TBA, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, one team TBA, $1,500

--Field Level Media