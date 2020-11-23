Chaos take down Triumph at IEM Beijing NA Grand Final

Chaos Esports Club got off to a fast start Sunday and finished off Triumph for a 3-1 victory in the Grand Final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

It appeared as if the Grand Final would be a short one when Chaos earned a 16-5 victory on Train in the best-of-five matchup. But Triumph came back with a 16-11 victory on Mirage to get things even.

Chaos pulled away with a 16-5 victory on Overpass before earning a tight 16-14 victory on Nuke to earn the $35,000 first prize in the $70,000 event.

The victory also means Chaos will be seeded at the Dec. 15-20 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV - Global Challenge and compete for a prize pool of $500,000. Chaos also earned 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina led Chaos with 74 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential, while Erick “Xeppaa” Bach added 78 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential. Paytyn “junior” Johnson had 62 kills for Triumph with a minus-3 kill-death differential. No Triumph player finished with a positive K-D differential.

The tournament began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advanced to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs. All group-stage and playoff matches were best-of-three except for the final.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. Chaos Esports Club, $35,000

2. Triumph, $15,000

3-4. Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, Team One, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, Rebirth, $1,500

