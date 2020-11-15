Evil Geniuses sweep, earn playoff berth at IEM Beijing NA

Evil Geniuses pulled off their second straight sweep Saturday to advance to the playoff semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

The latest 2-0 win came against Triumph in the Group B winners’ match and sent Evil Geniuses to the semifinals against Chaos Esports Club, who finished second in Group A. Their semifinal matchup will be Nov. 21.

Triumph dropped down into a decider match to be played Monday against the survivor of Sunday’s Group B elimination match between Rebirth Esports and Team One.

Evil Geniuses began their Group B competition with a 2-0 sweep of Rebirth Esports on Thursday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

In Saturday’s matchup, Evil Geniuses won on the Dust2 map 16-9, thanks to winning six straight rounds and eight of nine about midway through. They had an easier time on Nuke, winning the first four rounds and eight of the first 10 en route to a 16-5 win.

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold finished with 41 kills and a kills/deaths differential of plus-17 to lead Evil Geniuses, barely ahead of Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte (40, plus-15) and Tarik “tarik” Celik (40, plus-12).

Paytyn “junior” Johnson led Triumph with 29 kills, and his differential was minus-4. No teammates finished with a differential on the plus side.

Team Liquid has also already qualified for the playoff semifinals from Group A, awaiting the eventual winner of the Group B decider match.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, one team TBD, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, one team TBD, $1,500

--Field Level Media