Evil Geniuses sweep Rebirth in IEM Beijing NA opener

Evil Geniuses swept Rebirth Esports 2-0 to win their Group B opening match at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event on Thursday.

EG won both maps by same score, 16-7, to advance to a Group B winner’s match on Saturday against the winner of Friday’s other Group B opener, which features Triumph facing off against Team One.

Rebirth Esports falls into a Group B elimination match set for Monday against the Triumph-Team One loser.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Thursday’s first map, Nuke, Evil Geniuses won the first two rounds, and after Rebirth Esports won the third, Evil Geniuses ran off the next 11 rounds to take a commanding 13-1 lead. Rebirth Esports won four in a row to attempt a comeback, but Evil Geniuses took three of the next four to close it out.

On Train, Rebirth Esports took four of the first five rounds, but Evil Geniuses ran off nine of the next 10 to take control. They eventually finished off the win by taking the final six rounds.

Tarik “Tarik” Celik led Evil Geniuses both in kills (45) and kills plus-minus differential (plus-17). Teammate Ethan “Ethan” Arnold was not far behind with 40 kills and a plus-16 differential.

Kevin “4pack” Przypasniak led Rebirth Esports with 41 kills, and he was the only one on the team to have a positive differential (plus-7).

Team Liquid and Chaos EC have already qualified for the playoff semifinals from Group A.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, one team TBD, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, one team TBD, $1,500

