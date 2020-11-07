Liquid down Rugratz in IEM Beijing Online: NA opener

Team Liquid defeated Rugratz 2-0 on Friday in the opening match of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

In the Group A contest, Liquid prevailed 16-7 on Nuke and 16-13 on Mirage. Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic was the star for Liquid, registering 51 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Canada’s Justin ‘FaNg’ Coakley topped Rugratz with 40 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential.

The other two Group A teams, Chaos Esports Club and the New England Whalers, will square off on Saturday. The winner of that match will oppose Liquid on Sunday for a berth in the semifinals, and the Chaos-Whalers loser will meet Rugratz in an elimination match on Tuesday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Group B action starts next week with Evil Geniuses opposing Rebirth Esports on Thursday before Triumph matches up with Team One on Nov. 13.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool

1. $35,000

2. $15,000

3-4. $6,000

5-6. $2,500

7-8. $1,500

