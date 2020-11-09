Team Liquid earns spot in semifinals of IEM Beijing Online: NA

Team Liquid overwhelmed Chaos Esports Club on Sunday to punch their ticket into the semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: North America event.

In a winner’s match out of Group A, Team Liquid was dominant. After a 16-8 victory on Nuke, Team Liquid took the first 11 rounds on the second map to score an easy 16-2 victory on Dust II.

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonski led Team Liquid with 44 kills, and notched a plus-14 kill-to-death differential. Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken add 33 kills, and a team-best plus-19 K-D differential.

The loss sends Chaos Esports Club into a decider match on Wednesday. Rugratz and the New England Whalers square off in loser’s match on Tuesday, with that winner advancing to face Chaos.

Team Liquid is already set in the semifinals, set to begin on Nov. 20.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Group B action starts Thursday with Evil Geniuses opposing Rebirth Esports before Triumph matches up with Team One on Friday.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: North America prize pool

1. $35,000

2. $15,000

3-4. $6,000

5-6. $2,500

7-8. $1,500

