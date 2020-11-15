Team One claims elimination match win at IEM Beijing NA

Team One used a 2-0 sweep on Sunday to stay alive in their search for a spot in the playoff semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

Team One prevailed in consecutive maps against Rebirth in a Group B elimination match on Sunday. With the victory, Team One advances to Monday’s decider match against Triumph. That winner will earn a spot in the playoff semifinals against Team Liquid, the Group A champion, on Friday.

In the other playoff semifinal, Group B champion Evil Geniuses face off with Group A runner up Chaos Esports Club on Saturday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Sunday, Team One rolled out to a 12-4 lead cruised to a 16-10 win on Overpass. Rebirth grabbed a 5-0 lead on the second map, Dust II, but Team One rattled off the next 10 rounds to take control en route to a 16-7 clinching victory.

Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset, of Brazil, led Team One with a squad-high 49 kills and a team-best plus-24 kills-to-deaths differential. Rahul “curry” Nemani led Rebirth with 37 kills and a plus-one differential.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, one team TBD, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, Rebirth, $1,500

