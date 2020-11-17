Triumph advance to IEM Beijing NA semifinals

Triumph swept their match with Team One on Monday to move into the playoff semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

The win in the Group B decider match sends Triumph into a semifinal match on Friday against Team Liquid, the Group A champion.

In the other semifinal, to be played Saturday, Group B champion Evil Geniuses will take on Group A runner-up Chaos Esports Club. The winners will square off in the final on Sunday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advanced to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

Triumph opened play Monday by winning four of the first five rounds on Inferno, only to see Team One capture eight consecutive rounds to take a 9-4 lead. Triumph bounced back to capture nine rounds in the second half on their way to a 16-13 map win.

Triumph finished off the sweep with a 16-5 win on Nuke. They led 5-1 after six rounds, although Team One were able to pull to within 8-4. Triumph then took eight of the last nine rounds to finish off the match.

The United States’ Paytyn “junior” Johnson logged 50 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential for Triumph. Brazil’s Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara posted 36 kills and an even K-D differential for Team One.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, Team One, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, Rebirth, $1,500

--Field Level Media