Triumph top Liquid in IEM Beijing NA semifinals

Triumph rallied from a halftime deficit on the decisive third map to beat Team Liquid 2-1 on Friday and earn a spot in the final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

Triumph’s opponent in the Sunday final will be the winner of the Saturday semifinal between Evil Geniuses and Chaos Esports Club.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advanced to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Friday, Triumph charged out to an 11-3 lead on Inferno and held on to beat Liquid 16-12.

Liquid then dominated Dust II, taking a 13-2 lead into halftime and leveling the match with a 16-8 victory.

The decisive third map, Nuke, saw each team dominate in alternating stretches. Liquid fell behind 7-1 but captured each of the next seven rounds to take an 8-7 halftime lead. Triumph took the next five rounds to establish a 12-8 lead, but they ultimately needed four match points before sealing a 16-14 win.

The United States’ Paytyn “junior” Johnson was Triumph’s dominant performer, registering 70 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic topped Liquid with 65 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. Team Liquid, one team TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, Team One, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, Rebirth, $1,500

--Field Level Media