Triumph top Team One in IEM Beijing NA opener

Triumph swept Team One 2-0 to win their Group B opening match at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: North America event on Thursday.

Triumph won the first map 16-11 by scoring nine of the final 10 rounds. Triumph made it a sweep with a 16-7 win on Train after taking an 11-4 lead by halftime.

Triumph advances to a Group B winner’s match on Saturday against Evil Geniuses, who won their opener on Thursday. Team One falls into a Group B elimination match on Sunday against Rebirth Esports.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20.

On Friday, Canadian Erik “penny” Penny and American Paytyn “junior” Johnson leveraged big days for the win for Triumph. Penny finished with team-best marks of 61 kills and a plus-32 kills-to-deaths differential, while junior was next with 47 kills and a plus-24 differential.

Brazilian Matheus “prt” Scuvero and Mario “malbsMd” Samaoya, of Guatemala, led Team One with 35 kills apiece.

Team Liquid and Chaos EC have already qualified for the playoff semifinals, set to being on Nov. 20, from Group A.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: North America prize pool:

1. TBD, $35,000

2. TBD, $15,000

3-4. TBD, $6,000

5-6. Rugratz, one team TBD, $2,500

7-8. New England Whalers, one team TBD, $1,500

--Field Level Media