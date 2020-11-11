Rugratz KO Whalers in IEM Beijing North America

Rugratz scooted past the New England Whalers 2-1 on Tuesday in the Group A elimination match at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America event.

Rugratz advance to the Group A decider match on Wednesday against Chaos Esports Club, with the winner advancing to a spot in the playoff semifinals.

Team Liquid is already set in the semifinals, set to begin on Nov. 20.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs.

All group-stage and playoff matches are best-of-three except for the Nov. 22 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $35,000, 320 ESL Pro Tour points and a berth in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Rugratz opened its Tuesday match with a 16-10 win on Nuke, but the Whalers pulled level with a 16-14 victory on Overpass. On the decisive third map, Mirage, New England jumped out to a 10-5 halftime lead, but Rugratz rallied with a 16-12 win.

Canada’s Justin “FaNg” Coakley paced Rugratz with 70 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. The United States’ Josh ‘PwnAlone’ Pigue produced 68 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for New England.

Group B action starts Thursday with Evil Geniuses opposing Rebirth Esports before Triumph matches up with Team One on Friday.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America prize pool

1. $35,000

2. $15,000

3-4. $6,000

5-6. $2,500

7-8. $1,500

