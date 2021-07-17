Astralis, FaZe Clan advance at IEM -- Cologne playoffs

FaZe Clan and Astralis recorded victories Friday in the quarterfinals of the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne.

Astralis, runner-up in Group B, defeated Virtus.pro 2-1. FaZe Clan, the lower-bracket winner from Group B, defeated Gambit Esports 2-1.

Astralis will face G2 Esports and FaZe Clan will take on Natus Vincere in Saturday’s semifinals.

The playoffs run through Sunday, with the winner of the grand final set to take home $400,000.

The tournament marks the first competitive CS:GO event played on LAN in roughly 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the teams are facing off in person, they are in a studio setting as opposed to an arena with fans.

On Friday, Astralis opened with a 19-16 overtime win on Overpass but then lost in overtime on Dust II, 22-20. They handily clinched with a 16-8 decision on Inferno.

Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth led the all-Dane side with 84 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali led Virtus.pro with 72 kills and a plus-10 differential.

FaZe Clan opened with a 16-13 win on Ancient but Gambit responded with a 22-20 win on Overpass in OT. FaZe clinched their ticket to the semis with a 16-9 victory on Inferno.

Helvijs “broky” Saukants of Latvia led FaZe with 74 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential. Russian Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov paced Gambit with 70 kills while countryman Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov had a team-high differential of plus-14.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Cologne prize money, Pro Tour points, BLAST Premier Points:

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 BLAST points -- TBD

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 BLAST points -- TBD

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 BLAST points -- TBD

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 BLAST points - Virtus.pro, Gambit Esports

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 BLAST points -- Heroic, BIG

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA Esports, Team Vitality

13-16. $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- mousesports, Complexity Gaming, Renegades, Team Spirit

17-20. $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- Team LDLC, OG, Sprout, Evil Geniuses

21-24. $2,500, no points -- Bad News Bears, MIBR, Team One, ViCi Gaming

--Field Level Media