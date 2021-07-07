Complexity, Renegades among 4 to reach group stage at IEM -- Cologne

Complexity, Renegades, mousesports and Team Spirit emerged from the lower play-in bracket Wednesday to advance to the group stage at the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne.

They joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, BIG and FaZe Clan, who moved on during Tuesday’s action. The 16-team group stage will play out Thursday through Sunday in best-of-three matches.

The tournament in Cologne, Germany, marks the first competitive CS:GO event played on LAN in roughly 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the teams are facing off in person, they are in a studio setting as opposed to an arena with fans.

After losing to FaZe Clan on Tuesday, Complexity defeated Team LDLC 2-0 to clinch their group stage berth. Complexity prevailed 16-13 on Dust II and 16-6 on Mirage. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led Complexity with 52 kills and a plus-22 kills-to-deaths differential.

Renegades rebounded from a first-round loss Tuesday and eliminated OG, which placed second in the series’ last grand slam tournament a month ago. Renegades started with a 16-11 win on Nuke and outlasted OG in overtime on Inferno, 19-15. Joshua “INS” Potter led the all-Australian Renegades with 53 kills and a plus-14 K-d differential.

Elsewhere in the lower bracket, mousesports met Evil Geniuses in their do-or-die match after Evil Geniuses opened Wednesday with a 2-0 win over ViCi Gaming. Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia led with 55 kills and a plus-22 differential as mousesports won 16-12 on Nuke and 16-8 on Inferno, sweeping Evil Geniuses.

Team Spirit faced Sprout, which moved forward earlier in the day with a 2-1 win over Team One. Spirit started with a 16-10 win on Ancient before Sprout squeaked out a 16-14 triumph on Dust II. In the deciding game, Spirit came from behind for a 16-13 win on Nuke to advance.

Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led all players with 72 kills for Spirit, while countryman Abdul “degster” Gasanov added 66 kills and a game-high plus-21 differential.

The group stage will begin Thursday with two groups of eight teams formatted into a double-elimination bracket. The top three clubs from each group will advance to the playoffs July 16-18.

Six matches are scheduled for Thursday:

Gambit Esports vs. mousesports (Group A)

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Liquid (Group A)

Virtus.pro vs. BIG (Group A)

Complexity vs. G2 Esports (Group A)

Natus Vincere vs. Renegades (Group B)

Team Vitality vs. FURIA Esports (Group B)

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne prize money, Pro Tour points, BLAST Premier Points:

1. $400,000, 1,800 Pro Tour points, 3,200 BLAST points -- TBD

2. $180,000, 1,400 Pro Tour points, 1,600 BLAST points -- TBD

3-4. $80,000, 1,100 Pro Tour points, 1,000 BLAST points -- TBD

5-6. $40,000, 825 Pro Tour points, 400 BLAST points -- TBD

7-8. $24,000, 575 Pro Tour points, 200 BLAST points -- TBD

9-12. $16,000, 325 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- TBD

13-16. $10,000, 125 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- TBD

17-20. $4,500, 60 Pro Tour points, no BLAST points -- Team LDLC, OG, Sprout, Evil Geniuses

21-24. $2,500, no points -- Bad News Bears, MIBR, Team One, ViCi Gaming

--Field Level Media