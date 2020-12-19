Astralis, Liquid reach IEM XV - Global Challenge final

Astralis and Team Liquid will meet in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final at the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

The champions will take home $200,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier Circuit points, with the runners-up earning $100,000 and 1,500 points.

Astralis advanced with a 2-1 victory Saturday against Natus Vincere, while Liquid swept BIG in the other semifinal.

Na’Vi and BIG each earned $50,000 and 938 points for finishing in third-fourth place.

Astralis opened with a 16-13 win on Inferno. After Na’Vi leveled the match with a 16-9 win on Nuke, Astralis closed with a 16-11 decision on Train. Emil “Magisk” Reif led Astralis with 59 kills and Nicolai “device” Reedtz had a plus-11 kill-death differential for the all-Danish squad. Russia’s Denis “electronic” Sharipov had 63 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for Na’Vi.

Liquid began with a 16-11 win against BIG on Inferno and then rallied from 13-11 down for a 16-14 win on Nuke. American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski tallied 61 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential for Liquid, while Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey led BIG with 39 kills and a plus-4 ratio.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. BIG, Natus Vincere -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. Team Vitality, FURIA Esports -- $30,000, 375 points

7-8. Complexity Gaming, Heroic -- $20,000, 188 points

--Field Level Media