Astralis top Liquid in grand final of IEM XV - Global Challenge

Astralis swept Team Liquid in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final at the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

Astralis earned $200,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier Circuit points with the event victory, while Liquid garnered $100,000 and 1,500 points.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams split into two four-team groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group advanced to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

Astralis, which survived a decider match against Team Vitality to get into the playoff out of Group A, barely trailed in the grand final. Liquid opened with a 5-4 lead on Inferno, but Astralis rattled off 10 of the next 11 round wins en route to a 16-11 map victory.

Astralis dominated from the start on the second map, Overpass, and cruised out to a 13-2 lead before settling for a 16-11 decision.

Liquid scored the first two rounds on the third map, but Astralis won 12 of the 17 rounds to gain a big lead and eventually won 16-10 on Dust II.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the all-Danish Astralis side with 77 kills and a plus-31 kills-to-deaths differential.

Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken paced Liquid with 55 kills and a plus-6 differential. In a post-match interview, Twistzz said the match was his final appearance with Team Liquid and he will playing for a different organization in 2021.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. Astralis -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. Team Liquid -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. BIG, Natus Vincere -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. Team Vitality, FURIA Esports -- $30,000, 375 points

7-8. Complexity Gaming, Heroic -- $20,000, 188 points

