BIG secure IEM XV -- Global Challenge playoff spot

BIG swept Astralis in a Group A winner’s match Wednesday to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

In other action, Team Vitality swept Complexity in a Group A elimination match and Team Liquid swept Heroic in an opening-round matchup in Group B.

The $500,00 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams split into two four-team group competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

The Global Challenge will feature best-of-three matches until the grand final on Dec. 20, which will be best-of-five.

BIG outlasted Astralis 22-19 in double-overtime on Vertigo and then scored 13 of the last 14 points to secure a 16-10 win on Dust II. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische led BIG with 53 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential, while Denmark’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen had 48 kills and a plus-1 differential for Astralis.

Vitality won 16-9 on Nuke and coasted to a 16-3 win on Dust II to eliminate Complexity in seventh-eighth place. France’s Richard “shox” Papillon paced Vitality with 39 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential. Complexity got 32 kills and a minus-2 differential from Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke.

Astralis and Vitality will meet Friday to determine the second playoff team from Group A.

In Group B, Liquid defeated Heroic 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke thanks to 44 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential by American Jake “Stewie2K” Yip. Denmark’s Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen posted 49 kills and a plus-11 differential for Heroic.

On Thursday, Liquid will face Natus Vincere in the Group B winner’s match and Heroic will square off with FURIA in an elimination match.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. TBD -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. TBD --$30,000, 375 points

7-8. Complexity Gaming, TBD -- $20,000, 188 points

--Field Level Media