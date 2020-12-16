BIG upsets Team Vitality in IEM XV - Global Challenge opener

Team Vitality, the world’s No. 1 ranked team, was upended on the opening day of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge on Tuesday.

BIG took out Vitality, 2-1, in a Group A opening round match in the Europe-based world-level competition. Astralis swept Complexity 2-0 in the other Group A opener, and Natus Vincere took out FURIA Esports 2-0 in a Group B opener.

The $500,00 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams split into two four-team group competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

The Global Challenge will feature best-of-three matches until the grand final on Dec. 20, which will be best-of-five.

BIG rallied from a 15-10 deficit to stun Vitality in extra time, 19-17 on Vertigo, in their opening map. Vitality rebounded with a 16-7 win on Inferno, but BIG claimed the decisive third map, 16-13 on Nuke, after scoring the match’s final four rounds.

Germany’s Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch led BIG with 62 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-deaths differential. France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had top honors for Vitality with 72 kills and a plus-17 K-to-D differential.

Astralis, which lost to Vitality in the grand final of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals on Sunday, had little issue in sweeping Complexity, picking up wins of 16-7 on Dust II and 16-11 on Overpass.

Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the winners with 42 kills and a plus-20 differential, while Australia’s Justin “jks” Savage led Complexity with 36 kills and a plus-1 differential.

In Group B, Natus Vincere blanked FURIA Esports with wins of 16-11 on Inferno and 16-13 on Nuke. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, of Ukraine, powered Na’vi with 56 kills and a plus-24 differential. Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato had 36 kills and a plus-2 differential for FURIA.

Group competition continues Wednesday with three more matches. Team Liquid face Heroic in a Group B opener, while Vitality meet Complexity in an elimination match in Group A. BIG and Astralis square off in a Group A winner’s match.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. TBD -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. TBD --$30,000, 375 points

7-8. TBD -- $20,000, 188 points

--Field Level Media