Liquid, Astralis move into playoffs at IEM XV -- Global Challenge

Astralis and Team Liquid both rebounded from previous losses to win their respective decider matches Friday and advance to the playoffs at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

Astralis defeated Team Vitality 2-1 in their Group A decider match, while Liquid blanked FURIA Esports 2-0 in their Group B match.

The $500,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams split into two four-team groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

The Global Challenge will feature best-of-three matches until Sunday’s grand final, which will be best-of-five.

Liquid handled FURIA with a 16-14 win on Overpass followed by a 16-3 drubbing on Inferno.

Canada’s Russel “Tristzz” Van Dulken led Liquid with 42 kills and plus-20 kill-death differential, while fellow countryman Keith “NAF” Markovic added 40 kills and had a plus-14 differential. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo led FURIA’s all-Brazilian squad with 33 kills and a minus-7 differential. No FURIA player registered a positive differential.

Astralis faced a tougher battle vs. Vitality, which started with a 16-2 win on Nuke to take the early lead. But Astralis rallied back to win the second map in double-overtime, winning 22-19 on Dust 2 before wrapping the victory with a 16-5 triumph on Inferno.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen paced Astralis’ all-Danish squad with 66 kills and plus-10 differential. Vitality’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut of France posted match-high numbers of 71 kills and a plus-25 differential.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Liquid will square off against BIG, and Astralis will face Natus Vincere.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. TBD -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. Team Vitality, FURIA Esports --$30,000, 375 points

7-8. Complexity Gaming, Heroic -- $20,000, 188 points

