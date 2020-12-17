Na'Vi advance to playoffs at IEM XV -- Global Challenge

Natus Vincere swept Team Liquid in a Group B winner’s match on Thursday to book their playoff spot at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

In other Group B action, FURIA Esports ousted Heroic in an elimination match.

The $500,00 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams split into two four-team groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

The Global Challenge will feature best-of-three matches until the grand final on Dec. 20, which will be best-of-five.

Liquid pushed Na’Vi into overtime play on Mirage before Na’Vi won four of the last five points to secure a 19-16 decision. They had an easier time of it on Nuke, winning 16-10 for the 2-0 sweep.

Ukraine’s Aleksander “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 54 kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential, while Russia’s Egor “flamie” Vasilyev added 47 kills had a plus-5 differential. Liquid got 42 kills and a plus-6 differential from Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic.

FURIA posted a 2-1 win but faced a battle against Heroic. After opening with a 16-13 win on Mirage, Heroic rallied through triple overtime to take Nuke, 25-22. FURIA secured the win with a 16-4 triumph on Vertigo.

Henrique “HEN1” Teles paced FURIA’s all-Brazilian squad with 83 kills and a plus-35 differential. Denmark’s Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen posted 72 kills and a minus-4 differential for Heroic.

Liquid and FURIA get one more chance at the playoffs when they square off Friday in the Group B decider match. Astralis and Team Vitality will meet Friday to determine the second playoff team from Group A.

IEM XV -- Global Challenge prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $200,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $100,000, 1,500 points

3-4. TBD -- $50,000, 938 points

5-6. TBD --$30,000, 375 points

7-8. Complexity Gaming, Heroic -- $20,000, 188 points

--Field Level Media