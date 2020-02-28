Fnatic, Natus Vincere advance to semis at Katowice

Fnatic and Natus Vincere on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship in Katowice, Poland.

Fnatic defeated 100 Thieves 2-0 in the best-of-three, winning Inferno and Mirage by 19-16 scores. The meeting on Dust II was not needed.

Natus Vincere ousted Team Liquid 2-0. Natus prevailed in Dust II 16-11, and in Mirage 16-13. Overpass was not needed.

Fnatic will play against G2 Esports in the semifinals on Saturday. Natus Vincere will compete against Astralis in the other best-of-three semi.

The semifinal winners will advance to meet in Sundays best-of-five Grand Final.

Players in the playoffs have been surrounded by empty seats at Spodek Arena. Organizers announced Thursday there would be no on-site audience because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The champion of the 16-team, $500,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will earn the $250,000 top prize.

Prize Pool:

2. $100,000

3-4. $40,000

5-6. $15,000 — Team Liquid, 100 Thieves

7-8. $7,000 — FaZe Clan, mousesports

9-12. $4,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, MAD Lions

13-16. $2,500 — Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media