Natus Vincere sweeps G2 to win IEM Katowice

Natus Vincere fought their way out of the lower bracket to defeat G2 Esports on Sunday and win the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship.

The Ukraine-based Natus Vincere lost in the second round of group play to tumble into the lower bracket but were dominant in the playoff round. They swept G2 3-0 in the best-of-five Grand Final, winning 16-4 on Nuke, 16-13 on Dust II and 16-2 on Mirage.

In the quarterfinals, NaVi topped Team Liquid and then beat Astralis in the semfinals, both 2-0 victories.

With the win, Natus Vincere takes home the $250,000 top prize.

The playoffs were held in an empty Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. Organizers announced Thursday there would be no on-site audience because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Prize Pool:

1. $250,000 — Natus Vincere

2. $100,000 — G2 Esports

3-4. $40,000 - Fnatic, Astralis

5-6. $15,000 — Team Liquid, 100 Thieves

7-8. $7,000 — FaZe Clan, mousesports

9-12. $4,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, MAD Lions

13-16. $2,500 — Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media