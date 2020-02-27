Astralis, G2 advance to semifinals at IEM Katowice

Astralis and G2 won their groups Thursday to advance straight to the semifinals of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2020 World Championship in Katowice, Poland.

Astralis defeated Fnatic 2-0 to win Group A without dropping a map. Astralis took a 16-9 victory on Overpass and won 16-8 on Vertigo. A meeting on Inferno was not needed.

In Group B, G2 Esports topped Team Liquid 2-0, winning 16-11 on Dust II and 16-10 on Vertigo to finish as the top seed in the group. Mirage was not needed.

Even with the loss, Fnatic secured a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday and will play 100 Thieves, which advanced by defeating mousesports.

Mousesports took the first map, winning 16-10 on Inferno. 100 Thieves came back to win 16-8 on Dust II, then won a tense battle on Nuke, 16-14.

Team Liquid also qualified to the quarterfinals and will face Natus Vincere. NaVi came from behind earlier in the day to defeat FaZe Clan 2-1 to advance.

FaZe Clan took the first map with a 16-8 win on Nuke, but NaVi won the next map, Dust II, 16-6 and followed with a 16-14 victory on Inferno.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Astralis will play the winner of the match between Team Liquid and Natus Vincere. G2 will meet the victor of the Fnatic-100 Thieves contest.

In the playoffs, the players will be surrounded by empty seats at Spodek Arena in Katowice. On Thursday, organizers announced there would be no on-site audience because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, despite Poland not having any confirmed cases.

The 16-team, $500,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will conduct its playoff rounds from Friday through Sunday, with the champions of the best-of-five Grand Final earning the $250,000 top prize.

Prize Pool:

2. $100,000

3-4. $40,000

5-6. $15,000

7-8. $7,000 — FaZe Clan, mousesports

9-12. $4,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

13-16. $2,500 — Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO, Virtus.pro

