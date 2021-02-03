IEM Katowice 2021 play-in bracket announced

The IEM Katowice 2021 play-in bracket was released Wednesday.

Sixteen teams will compete in the double-elimination bracket, starting with eight best-of-one matches on Feb. 16:

--BIG vs. Movistar Riders

--Team Spirit vs. Cloud9

--Gambit Esports vs. TeamOne

--Renegades vs. mousesports

--Virtus.pro vs. Wisla Krakow

--Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Complexity

--OG vs. fnatic

--Team Liquid vs. MIBR

All matches after that will be a best-of-three format until only eight teams are left standing on Feb. 17. Those eight squads will proceed to the main stage of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament the next day.

--Field Level Media