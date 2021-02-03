IEM Katowice 2021 play-in bracket announced

The IEM Katowice 2021 play-in bracket was released Wednesday.
Sixteen teams will compete in the double-elimination bracket, starting with eight best-of-one matches on Feb. 16:
--BIG vs. Movistar Riders
--Team Spirit vs. Cloud9
--Gambit Esports vs. TeamOne
--Renegades vs. mousesports
--Virtus.pro vs. Wisla Krakow
--Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Complexity
--OG vs. fnatic
--Team Liquid vs. MIBR
All matches after that will be a best-of-three format until only eight teams are left standing on Feb. 17. Those eight squads will proceed to the main stage of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament the next day.
--Field Level Media