Esports

IEM Katowice to ban fans for second straight year

By FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

Intel Extreme Masters Katowice is set to be played in person but without fans in February due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Affected are championship events for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Star Craft II and Warcraft III: Reforged.

The biggest of those is the $1 million CS:GO competition, which will include teams such as Natus Vincere, Astralis and Evil Geniuses. It remains scheduled for Feb. 16-28, set to be played in person at a location in Europe still to be announced.

“Should COVID-19 remain a major barrier to the safety of our talent, players and staff we will then revert to online play in Europe,” a statement from IEM Katowice said.

This will be the second straight year the virus has impacted IEM Katowice.

When the playoffs started in late February, the 11,500-seat Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, was empty because the Polish government closed the event to the public over the outbreak.

Natus Vincere dominated the competition throughout, topping G2 Esports 3-0 in the grand final to win the title.

According to Esports Charts, more than 1 million viewers watched the grand final on March 1, making it the most-watched non-Major match of all time -- and the fifth-largest viewership in CS:GO history.

