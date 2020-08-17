ESL reveals 12 invites for IEM New York

The 12 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams that will compete at IEM New York North America in October have been unveiled.

Eight of the leading teams in the Regional Major Ranking standings received a direct invitation to the $60,000 tournament and will be joined by qualifiers Team oNe, New England Whalers, Ze Pug Godz and Yeah Gaming.

The other teams set to compete are Evil Geniuses, Gen.G, 100 Thieves, Team Liquid, Cloud9, FURIA, MIBR and Triumph.

The tournament starts Oct. 6 and is the final opportunity RMR event of the season.

—Field Level Media