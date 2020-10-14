Late-arriving Virtus.pro win IEM New York: CIS opener

Even forced to forfeit their first map on Tuesday, Virtus.pro still managed to win their opener at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Virtus.pro were also competing Tuesday in the closed qualifier for Flashpoint Season 2, where they rallied for a 2-1 win over Endpoint to move within two victories of advancing.

When they arrived at the IEM: CIS, their opening-day opponent, K23, had been awarded the first map, Overpass, by forfeit. However, Virtus.pro subsequently captured Dust II 16-10 and Inferno 19-15 in overtime to emerge with a 2-1 victory in Group A.

The day’s other three matches also saw the team losing the first map bounce back to claim the best-of-three match 2-1. In Group A, ESPADA edged forZe and Natus Vincere topped Cyber Legacy. In Group B, Winstrike Team defeated Ethereal.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

In Tuesday action, Kazakhstan’s Alexey “qikert” Golubev paced Virtus.pro with 53 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. Another Kazakhstan player, Rustem “mou” Telepov, had 39 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential for K23.

In a matchup of all-Russian teams, forZe opened with a 19-17 overtime win on Inferno, but ESPADA rebounded to take Dust II 16-8 and Mirage 16-9. Robert “Patsi” Isyanov paced ESPADA with 79 kills and a plus-31 K-D differential. Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev topped forZe with 65 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential.

After Cyber Legacy claimed Inferno 16-6, Na’Vi took Nuke and Dust II, each by a 16-12 count. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev registered 57 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for Na’Vi. Russia’s Denis “seized” Kostin wound up with 65 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for Cyber Legacy.

Ethereal opened with a 16-2 rout on Nuke, but Winstrike rolled to 16-4 win on Overpass and a 16-7 decision on Dust II. Russia’s Aleksey “El1an” Gusev amassed 51 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for Winstrike. Ethereal got 45 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential from Russia’s Alexander “zorte” Zagodyrenko.

Four matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

Group A

Natus Vincere vs. K23

Virtus.pro vs. ESPADA

Group B

Team Spirit vs. Gambit Esports

Nemiga Gaming vs. HellRaisers

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. ESPADA, 1-0, +13

T1. Virtus.pro, 1-0, +10

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, -2

T4. Cyber Legacy, 0-1, +2

T4. K23, 0-1, -10

T4. forZe, 0-1, -13

Group B

1. Winstrike Team, 1-0, +7

T2. Gambit Esports, 0-0, even

T2. HellRaisers, 0-0, even

T2. Nemiga Gaming, 0-0, even

T2. Team Spirit, 0-0, even

6. Ethereal, 0-1, -7

--Field Level Media