Natus Vincere, Virtus.pro stay hot at IEM New York: CIS

Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro each recorded sweeps Wednesday to improve to 2-0 at the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Natus Vincere dispatched K23 in a Group A contest by posting a 19-16 win on Overpass and 16-8 victory on Dust II.

Egor “flamie” Vasilyev had 49 kills and Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy had a team-best plus-18 kills-to-deaths differential for Natus Vincere.

K23 was led by Rustem “mou” Telepov and David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan. Both players had 40 kills.

In another Group A tilt, Virtus.pro dismissed ESPADA by notching a 16-11 triumph on Mirage and 16-8 victory on Inferno.

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led Virtus.pro with 58 kills and a plus-25 differential.

Abdul “degster” Gasanov recorded 36 kills and a plus-2 differential for ESPADA.

Also on Wednesday, Nemiga Gaming swept HellRaisers and Team Spirit recorded a 2-1 victory over Gambit Esports in Group B matches.

Aleksandr “mds” Rubets had 45 kills and a plus-23 differential for Nemiga, who posted a 16-8 win on Vertigo and 16-4 romp on Overpass.

Nikita “JIaYm” Panushkin collected 28 kills for HellRaisers.

Spirit overcame a 16-11 setback on Dust II to notch 16-8 wins on both Mirage and Train.

Boris “magixx” Vorobiev had 63 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-deaths differential for Team Spirit.

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov led Gambit with 63 kills and a plus-23 differential.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Two matches are scheduled for Thursday:

Group A

forZe vs. Cyber Legacy

Group B

Team Spirit vs. Nemiga Gaming

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-0, +9

T1. Virtus.pro, 2-0, +23

3. ESPADA, 1-1, 0

T4. Cyber Legacy, 0-1, +2

T4. forZe, 0-1, -13

6. K23, 0-2, -21

Group B

T1. Nemiga Gaming, 1-0, +20

T1. Team Spirit, 1-0, +11

T1. Winstrike Team, 1-0, +7

T4. Ethereal, 0-1, -7

T4. Gambit Esports, 0-1, -11

T4. HellRaisers, 0-1, -20

--Field Level Media