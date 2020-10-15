Team Spirit grabs Group B lead at IEM New York: CIS

Team Spirit came back from a map down to edge Nemiga Gaming on Thursday to grab the top spot in Group B at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States event.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Spirit shook off a 16-9 loss on Inferno to win 16-12 on Train and 16-6 on Nuke and join Group A’s Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro as the only 2-0 teams in the event thus far.

Russian Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led Spirit with 60 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-deaths differential, both the top marks in the match. Nemiga was led by Anton “speed4K’ Titov of Russia, who notched 56 kills and a plus-13 differential.

In Thursday’s other match, forZe posted a 2-1 win over Cyber Legacy in Group A competition. Overtime was needed on the first map, as forZe eventually prevailed 19-17 on Train. Cyber Legacy bounced back with a 16-8 win on Nuke, but forZe won the clincher with a 16-12 victory on Dust II.

Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov and Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev had nearly identical stat lines to lead the all-Russian forZe lineup with 69 and 68 kills, respectively.

Mikhail “tricky” Krutov paced Cyber Legacy with 63 kills and a plus-8 differential.

The $50,000 CIS division of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Each group winner will advance to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams will move into the playoff quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 25 final. The champion will earn $20,000, 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points and 350 ESL Pro Tour points.

Two matches are scheduled for Friday:

Group B

Gambit Esports vs. Ethereal

Winstrike Team vs. HellRaisers

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-0, +9

T1. Virtus.pro, 2-0, +23

T3. ESPADA, 1-1, 0

T3. forZe, 1-1, -15

T5. Cyber Legacy, 0-2, +4

T5. K23, 0-2, -21

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 2-0, +18

2. Winstrike Team, 1-0, +7

3. Nemiga Gaming, 1-1, +13

T4. Ethereal, 0-1, -7

T4. Gambit Esports, 0-1, -11

T4. HellRaisers, 0-1, -20

--Field Level Media