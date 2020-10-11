FaZe Clan capture title in IEM New York: Europe event

FaZe Clan swept OG in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event.

FaZe Clan collected $70,000 and 400 Pro Tour points after posting a 22-20 win on Mirage, 16-5 victory over Inferno and 16-11 triumph on Dust II.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac had a team-best 70 kills and matched Havard “rain” Nygaard with a club-best plus-13 kills-to-death differential for FaZe Clan, who avenged a sweep by OG in Thursday’s Group B winners’ match.

Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa recorded 57 kills and a minus-5 kills-to-death differential for OG, who pocketed $30,000 and 275 Pro Tour points.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday with two double-elimination format groups. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:

1. FaZe Clan -- $70,000, 400 points

2. OG -- $30,000, 275 points

3-4. Team Vitality, Fnatic -- $12,000, 140 points

5-6. Complexity Gaming, BIG -- $5,000, 70 points

7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points

--Field Level Media