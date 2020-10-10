FaZe, OG reach IEM New York: Europe grand final

FaZe Clan and OG will meet in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event, with the winner collecting $70,000 and 400 Pro Tour points.

FaZe Clan swept Team Vitality and OG beat Fnatic 2-1 in Saturday’s semifinal matches. Vitality and OG each earned $12,000 and 140 points for finishing third-fourth.

FaZe Clan won 16-10 on Mirage and 16-14 on Inferno. Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye paced the winners with 46 kills and a plus-15 kills-to-deaths differential, while Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led Vitality with 44 kills and a plus-2 ratio.

OG opened with a 16-13 win on Train, only to see Fnatic even the match with a 16-11 decision on Inferno. OG then raced to a 6-1 lead on Mirage and rolled to the clinching 16-9 victory. All five OG players had at least 52 kills and a positive K-D differential. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led Fnatic with 54 kills and a plus-3 differential.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday with two double-elimination format groups. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final.

The grand final is a rematch of Thursday’s Group B winners’ match. OG swept FaZe Clan in that meeting, winning 16-12 on Dust II and 16-11 on Overpass.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $70,000, 400 points

2. TBD -- $30,000, 275 points

3-4. Team Vitality, Fnatic -- $12,000, 140 points

5-6. Complexity Gaming, BIG -- $5,000, 70 points

7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points

