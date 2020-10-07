Fnatic, BIG survive at IEM New York: Europe

Fnatic and BIG survived elimination matches Wednesday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event.
Fnatic swept G2 Esports in Group A with a 16-13 win on Inferno and a 19-16 overtime win on Vertigo. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led Fnatic with 49 kills and a plus-6 kill-death differential.
BIG earned a 2-1 victory against Heroic in Group B, sandwiching a 16-14 win on Mirage and a 16-11 decision on Nuke around a 16-14 loss on Vertigo. Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz had 71 kills and a plus-2 differential for BIG.
G2 and Heroic earned $3,000 each for finishing in seventh-eighth place.
The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday in the pursuit of the $70,000 top prize in the two double-elimination format groups. All matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.
Two matches are scheduled for Thursday. Team Vitality and Complexity Gaming will meet in the Group A winners’ match and FaZe Clan and OG will square off in the Group B winners’ match.
Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:
1. TBD -- $70,000, 400 points
2. TBD -- $30,000, 275 points
3-4. TBD -- $12,000, 140 points
5-6. TBD -- $5,000, 70 points
7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points
Standings through Wednesday:
Group A
T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0
T1. Team Vitality, 1-0
3. Fnatic, 1-1
4. G2 Esports, 0-2
Group B
T1. FaZe Clan, 1-0
T1. OG, 1-0
3. BIG, 1-1
4. Heroic, 0-2
--Field Level Media