Fnatic, BIG survive at IEM New York: Europe

Fnatic and BIG survived elimination matches Wednesday at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event.

Fnatic swept G2 Esports in Group A with a 16-13 win on Inferno and a 19-16 overtime win on Vertigo. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led Fnatic with 49 kills and a plus-6 kill-death differential.

BIG earned a 2-1 victory against Heroic in Group B, sandwiching a 16-14 win on Mirage and a 16-11 decision on Nuke around a 16-14 loss on Vertigo. Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz had 71 kills and a plus-2 differential for BIG.

G2 and Heroic earned $3,000 each for finishing in seventh-eighth place.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday in the pursuit of the $70,000 top prize in the two double-elimination format groups. All matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Two matches are scheduled for Thursday. Team Vitality and Complexity Gaming will meet in the Group A winners’ match and FaZe Clan and OG will square off in the Group B winners’ match.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $70,000, 400 points

2. TBD -- $30,000, 275 points

3-4. TBD -- $12,000, 140 points

5-6. TBD -- $5,000, 70 points

7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points

Standings through Wednesday:

Group A

T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0

3. Fnatic, 1-1

4. G2 Esports, 0-2

Group B

T1. FaZe Clan, 1-0

T1. OG, 1-0

3. BIG, 1-1

4. Heroic, 0-2

--Field Level Media