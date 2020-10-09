Fnatic, FaZe Clan advance at IEM New York: Europe

Fnatic and FaZe Clan each recorded a sweep of their respective decider matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe event.

Fnatic dispatched Complexity Gaming in their Group A match after posting a 19-16 win on Train and 16-14 victory on Vertigo.

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin had 61 kills and a plus-17 kills-deaths differential for Fnatic, who will face Group B winner OG on Saturday.

Complexity Gaming was paced by Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, who joined Valentin “poizon” Vasilev with a team-best 58 kills. blameF added a plus-18 differential.

FaZe Clan toppled BIG in their Group B match after recording a 16-9 win on Mirage and 16-11 victory on Nuke.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac had 50 kills and joined Helvijs “broky” Saukants with a plus-19 differential for FaZe Clan, who will tangle with Group A winner Team Vitality on Saturday.

BIG were paced by Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes, who had 39 kills and a plus-3 differential.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off Tuesday in the pursuit of the $70,000 top prize in the two double-elimination format groups. All matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe prize pool with money in USD and Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $70,000, 400 points

2. TBD -- $30,000, 275 points

3-4. TBD -- $12,000, 140 points

5-6. Complexity Gaming, BIG -- $5,000, 70 points

7-8. G2 Esports, Heroic -- $3,000, 0 points

